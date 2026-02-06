‘Disgusting! So Racist!’ Shocked Wolf Blitzer Refuses To Show Trump Post On Air

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer blasted President Donald Trump over a “disgusting” and “racist” post, refusing to show the offending image on the air.

Trump posted a video to his Truth Social account at 11:44 PM on Thursday night that contains an image depicting President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes:

The post drew widespread outrage including from Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who called it “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.”

Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the post in a statement:

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, Blitzer and co-anchor Pamela Brown had CNN White House reporter Kevin Liptak explain the White House’s response, and other reactions.

Blitzer wrapped up the segment with Liptak by expressing disgust and explaining why they didn’t display the image in question:

KEVIN LIPTAK: What the White House has said, and this is from Karoline Levitt, the press secretary, is that “this was from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the king of the jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King.” Although we should note that the video that the president posted did not depict any other Democrats and did not depict the president. It was cut from that original video and at the end of this voting machine video. She goes on to say, “Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.” Wolf and Pam. PAMELA BROWN: It’s clearly matters to Tim Scott, a — WOLF BLITZER: To a lot of people. It’s really disgusting! PAMELA BROWN: And, you know, exactly, and Tim Scott is an ally of this president. You rarely hear him speak out like this. WOLF BLITZER: That’s why we’re not going to show the picture. No. It’s really terrible! It is so racist!

A few minutes ago, the post was deleted, with the White House blaming a staffer for “erroneously” posting it.

Watch above via CNN’s The Situation Room.

