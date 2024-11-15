CNN anchor Kate Bolduan deadpanned an expression of amusement at President-elect Donald Trump’s crack about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. potentially getting “too popular.”

Trump is making news this week with cabinet picks that are drawing outrage. The dust was still swirling over the selection of former Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to be Trump’s attorney general when he took it to eleven. On Thursday night, Trump made good on a campaign promise by nominating RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

On Friday’s edition of CNN News Central, Bolduan teased a segment on the outrage over the pick by playing part of Trump’s remarks as he made the announcement:

KATE BOLDUAN: Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail to let Robert f Kennedy Jr. Quote, “Go wild on public health” if he won. And now he is making good on that controversial pick. PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP: And I just looked at the news reports. People like you, Bobby! Don’t get too popular, Bobby! Oh–! KATE BOLDUAN: That’s actually pretty funny! (LAUGHS) Why some doctors are in disbelief this man has just was just picked to head up the nation’s public health department.

Bolduan is referring to remarks Trump made at his now-infamous Madison Square Garden rally last month, during which he said this:

I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on the medicines… The only thing I don’t think I’m going to let him even get near is the liquid gold that we have under our feet.

Some of Kennedy’s controversial past remarks include:

“Tiny, infinitesimal amounts of merch — mercury, parts per billion, will cause profound neurological injury in children. It’s coming from our own vaccine.”

“COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and — and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and — and Chinese.”

“The capacity for these chemicals that we are just raining down on our children, right now, to induce these very profound sexual changes in them, is something we need to be thinking about as a society.”

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic, like Anne Frank did.”

“Today, the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide. They’re putting in 5G to harvest our data and control our behavior.”

Watch above via CNN News Central.