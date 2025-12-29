‘This Is Misleading’: Star Conservative Activist Rips Kash Patel Over Somali Fraud Scandal

Star conservative activist Christopher Rufo was not moved by FBI Director Kash Patel’s reaction to the ongoing Somali fraud scandal unfolding in Minnesota.

On Sunday, Patel posted the following message on X:

CASE UPDATE: MINNESOTA FRAUD SCHEME The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota. However, even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs. Fraud that steals from taxpayers and robs vulnerable children will remain a top FBI priority in Minnesota and nationwide. To date, the FBI dismantled a $250 million fraud scheme that stole federal food aid meant for vulnerable children during COVID. The investigation exposed sham vendors, shell companies, and large-scale money laundering tied to the Feeding Our Future network. The case led to 78 indictments and 57 convictions. Defendants included Abdiwahab Ahmed Mohamud, Ahmed Ali, Hussein Farah, Abdullahe Nur Jesow, Asha Farhan Hassan, Ousman Camara, and Abdirashid Bixi Dool, each charged for roles ranging from wire fraud to money laundering and conspiracy. These criminals didn’t just engaged in historic fraud, but tried to subvert justice as well. Abdimajid Mohamed Nur and others were charged for attempting to bribe a juror with $120,000 in cash. Those responsible pleaded guilty and were sentenced, including a 10-year prison term and nearly $48 million in restitution in related cases. The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg. We will continue to follow the money and protect children, and this investigation very much remains ongoing. Furthermore, many are also being referred to immigrations officials for possible further denaturalization and deportation proceedings where eligible.

But Rufo wasn’t impressed.

“This is misleading,” he wrote in a quote-tweet. “Kash is trying to take credit for investigations and convictions that occurred under the Biden Administration. But the question is about the fraud that remains unpunished. When do we see arrests, mugshots, and new prosecutions?”

This is misleading. Kash is trying to take credit for investigations and convictions that occurred under the Biden Administration. But the question is about the fraud that remains unpunished. When do we see arrests, mugshots, and new prosecutions? https://t.co/LL6nmyX6Ze — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) December 29, 2025

“We opened the discourse with the Somali fraud story. Now it’s built into a massive social reaction. But the question is whether the Trump Administration will deliver results: investigations, arrests, mugshots, prosecutions. Ultimately, only action matters,” added Rufo in a follow-up post on Monday.

He wasn’t the only one to express frustration with Patel.

Respectfully, why not hold a major press conference on this issue like you did with the NBA gambling scandal? Why not bring in @nickshirleyy & recognize his work exposing fraud in Minnesota? I’m not an insider, but I encourage you to be more aggressive & public about it. https://t.co/Fmrs0I8D61 — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) December 28, 2025

And Patel wasn’t the only one to take heat over the Trump administration’s response to the scandal.

Nick is a Patriot but American Citizens must NOT depend on the media —DoJ/FBI Joint Task Force with DHS /HHS/State Dept should have been deployed months ago so now we can perp walk or deport https://t.co/UoauIX62dy pic.twitter.com/v4uyuqnFtT — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) December 28, 2025

