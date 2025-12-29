Trump Says He’s ‘Not Concerned About Anything Israel Is Doing’ In Gaza

President Donald Trump praised Israel’s actions in Gaza during a bilateral press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Trump and Netanyahu took questions from the press at Mar-a-Lago following a lengthy meeting on various issues facing the Middle East, including the fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War.

“Mr. President, are you concerned that Israel is not moving quickly enough to phase two of the peace plan?” a reporter asked Trump.

“Well, I’m not concerned about anything that Israel’s doing. I’m concerned about what other people are doing or maybe aren’t doing. But I’m not concerned. They’ve lived up to the plan, and they’re strong, they’re solid, and sometimes they don’t understand when somebody violates something that you want to give them a second chance,” Trump replied, adding:

Well, we’ll give them a couple of second chances, but I know Israel has lived up to the plan 100 percent. Don’t forget, we made the plan possible by taking out Iran. And speaking of Iran, I hope they’re not trying to build up again, because if they are, we’re going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup. So I hope Iran is not trying to build up, as I’ve been reading, that they’re building up weapons and other things. And if they are, they’re not using the sites that we obliterated, but they’re using possibly different sites. We know exactly where they’re going, what they’re doing. And I hope they’re not doing it, because we don’t want to waste the fuel on a B-2. It’s a 37-hour trip both ways. I don’t want to waste a lot of fuel.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.