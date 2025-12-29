Nick Fuentes Goes All-In on Voting for Newsom Over Vance ‘Because He’s Handsome’

White supremacist and MAGA influencer Nick Fuentes went all in over the weekend on supporting California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) over Vice President JD Vance because Newsom is more “handsome.”

Fuentes, who has regularly attacked Vance in the past, calling him childish names like “gay” and “fat,” posted to social media on Sunday:

“Physiognomy is real. Post physique, its handsome thursday. I only believe in beauty and aesthetics!!” JD Vance = fat subhuman. Newsom mogs him to death I would vote for him 100x over just because he’s handsome. “NOOOOOO NOT LIKE THAT!!!! YOU HAVE TO VOTE FOR THE REPUBLICAn!!”

Meta AI defines “mogs” as “internet slang for outshining or dominating someone.” In recent weeks, Vance has been accused of courting Fuentes and his so-called “Groyper Army” by arguing in his recent TPUSA speech that there should be no purity tests for MAGA. Vance made the speech in the context of Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson offering dueling speeches over the inclusion of anti-Semites and open hate speech within the MAGA tent.

Fuentes’s post appeared to be endorsing a take from fellow influencer Braden Peters, who goes by the name “Clavicular” online.

Peters recently sat down with The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles and offered the same sentiments as Fuentes. “Yeah, but I mean, like, this next election cycle, who’s going to win? It’s going to be Gavin Newsom against JD Vance, because JD Vance is subhuman and Gavin Newsom mogs.”

“JD Vance is subhuman? What makes you say that?” pressed Knowles.

“He’s got a very short total facial width-to-height ratio. He’s obese, very recessed side profile, whereas Newsom is like 6’3″ chad,” Peters replied.

“So JD’s very tall. JD’s gotta be 6’2″, 6’3″,” hit back Knowles.

“Gavin Newsom obviously mogs him to death,” Peters insisted.

“So you’re a Newsom head? You prefer Newsom to the vice president?” Knowles pushed.

“I’m telling you who’s going to win,” Peters replied.

“Do you prefer them though?” Knowles asked.

“Um, honestly… it’s hard to say, but Newsom being that much more of a mogger and, like, having a president who’s, like, fat and especially that young–” Peters argued as Knowles in all seriousness hit back, “You think he’s—I don’t think he is fat.”

The clip quickly went viral online and several pundits and well-known journalists commented on it.

Reason’s Robby Soave noted, “The groypers all hate JD Vance—the one Republican political leader who is by far the most tolerant toward and patient with them—because he is married to an Indian woman and not particularly attractive. I’m starting to think this is not a faction the GOP should actively court…”

The groypers all hate JD Vance—the one Republican political leader who is by far the most tolerant toward and patient with them—because he is married to an Indian woman and not particularly attractive. I'm starting to think this is not a faction the GOP should actively court… https://t.co/eKuhMpMoGm — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 29, 2025

Below are some more reactions:

we need a complete and total shutdown of podcasts https://t.co/WUdOe440ib — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 28, 2025

I keep hearing how eager I and others are to censor voices like these and, for the life of me, I have no idea why. Give these people all the oxygen they crave and more! I couldn’t discredit them more efficiently than they do themselves. https://t.co/XRfbm4nChE — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 29, 2025

Many podcasters/streamers – on both left and right – love to posture as brave radicals, but at the end of the day, the price of admission to mainstream circles (which they happily pay) is party fealty. So funny to watch a GOP hack shocked that his cool, edgy guest won't comply: https://t.co/jtj73DtMhC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 29, 2025

