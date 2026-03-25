Trump Accuses Dems of Creating ‘Inner Chaos’ to Distract From His ‘Great’ Iran ‘WIN’

President Donald Trump accused Democratic lawmakers of fuelling domestic “chaos” to “take away” from his “great military achievements” in Iran because they “hate seeing” his administration “WIN” as a protracted funding standoff continues to disrupt airports.

The president took to Truth Social on Wednesday to write:

The Radical Left, Country Hating Democrats are trying to create inner chaos to take away from the great military achievement we are having in Iran. They hate seeing us WIN so completely and decisively, but the American public sees what is going on. AMERICA FIRST! President DJT

Minutes earlier, the president attacked Democrats for the travel disruption caused by the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding impasse, writing, “Blame the Democrats for the Airport’s mess. They want our Country to do badly. They want our Country to fail. They broke the already signed Bill because they want to take care of Criminals who enter our Country illegally, rather than American citizens.”

The DHS shutdown, now in its fifth week, has left Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff working without pay, prompting absences and leading to hours-long security lines at major airports. The delays have affected travelers across the country, including officials attempting to reach emergency sites.

Efforts in Washington to resolve the impasse remain uncertain with Democrats demanding reforms and Republicans resisting their constraints. A Republican-led proposal to fund most of DHS while isolating immigration enforcement spending was outright rejected by Trump on Monday and drew criticism.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump later signaled limited support for the emerging deal.

“They are getting fairly close,” he said, adding: “But I think any deal they make, I’m pretty much not happy with it.”

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly framed the war with Iran as a decisive “win,” the conflict remains unresolved. Now in its third week, fighting between the U.S. and Iran has centered on control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for the world’s oil. Iranian attacks on shipping and a partial blockade of the waterway have disrupted roughly a fifth of the world’s energy supply, driving up prices and rattling markets, while the U.S. has launched strikes on Iranian targets in an effort to reopen the passage.

Since Monday, Trump has repeatedly insisted that diplomatic talks are underway with Tehran denying negotiations and warning of retaliation if further strikes hit its energy infrastructure, amplifying the confusion.

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