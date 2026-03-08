Trump Admin Reportedly ‘Dismayed’ With Israeli Barrage on Iranian Oil Depots: ‘First Significant Disagreement’

The “first significant disagreement” of the Iran war between the United States and Israel has developed over Israel’s strikes on 30 Iranian oil facilities, Axios reported Sunday.

Reporters Barak Ravid and Marc Caputo wrote that the strikes “went far beyond what the U.S. expected when Israel notified it in advance.”

The Axios report cited “a U.S. official, Israeli official and a source with knowledge.”

Late Saturday, Israel struck the oil facilities, “sending huge balls of fire and smoke into the air and rocking Tehran and the neighboring city of Karaj with explosions,” as evidenced by viral social media video “verified by The New York Times” in that outlet’s reporting.

The Axios report continued, “The U.S. is concerned Israeli strikes on infrastructure that serves ordinary Iranians could backfire strategically, rallying Iranian society to support the regime and driving up oil prices.”

The Israeli Defense Forces claimed in a statement that the fuel depots “are used by the Iranian regime to supply fuel to different consumers including its military organs.” Axios quoted an Israeli military official saying “the strikes were intended in part to tell Iran to stop targeting Israeli civilian infrastructure.”

A senior U.S. official told Axios, “We don’t think it was a good idea,” while “an Israeli official said the U.S. message to Israel was ‘WTF.'”

Neither the White House nor the IDF commented for the Axios story.

However, a Trump advisor told the outlet, “The president doesn’t like the attack. He wants to save the oil. He doesn’t want to burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices.”

The strikes caused “oil-filled rain” to fall from the sky in Tehran, according to CNN senior international correspondent Frederik Pleitgen.

“This is what Tehran is waking up to this morning, the sky above the city is covered in very thick black clouds,” Pleitgen reported. “It’s also raining, but you can see that the rain water is actually black. [It’s] saturated it appears with oil.”

NEW: Black rain pours down on Tehran, Iran following Israeli strikes on oil facilities Saturday night. “I want to show you something…” CNN’s @fpleitgenCNN said. “This is a white car … the rain is actually apparently saturated with oil. You can see on my finger that it's… pic.twitter.com/np6HNDDLcV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 8, 2026

Trending Politics’s Collin Rugg posted video of the black rain pouring “down on Tehran, Iran following Israeli strikes on oil facilities Saturday night.”

Rugg wrote, “‘I want to show you something…’ CNN’s @fpleitgenCNN said,” Rugg wrote, adding, “This is a white car … the rain is actually apparently saturated with oil. You can see on my finger that it’s completely blackened, and that’s something that’s been coming down for the better part of this morning.”

