Trump Argues A ‘Short Term’ Surge in Oil Prices Is Worth Toppling Iran: ‘ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY’

President Donald Trump on Sunday said a short-term spike in oil prices is worth dealing with if it means knocking out Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon — and only “FOOLS” would believe otherwise.

The president said gas prices will drop “rapidly” once Operation Epic Fury wraps up. Here is what Trump posted on Truth Social:

Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY! President DJT

Trump’s post comes after the price for a barrel of Brent crude oil surged past $100 on Sunday. That continued a trend that started last week, following the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders from the country’s theocratic regime.

Oil futures on Sunday night had barrels going for $106.66 — up 59% since the $67 barrels were going for on February 27, the day before Khamenei was killed.

Trump on Friday said there will be no peace deal with Iran until there is an “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” and the country selects a “GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s).”

“Their army is gone, their navy is gone, their communications are gone, their leaders are gone — two sets of leaders are gone, they’re down to their third set,” Trump said. “Their air force is wiped out entirely… other than that, they’re doing very well.”

Iranian leaders on Sunday named the ayatollah’s son Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader. That pick comes a few days after Trump dismissed the younger Khamenei in an interview with Axios.

“They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son is a lightweight,” Trump said.

Trump said last week he estimated strikes against Iran would take about four weeks, but that he felt the U.S. and Israel were ahead of his initial schedule.

