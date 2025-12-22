Trump Announces New Class of Warships Named After Himself: ‘Even More Lethality’

President Donald Trump made a “major announcement” from Mar-a-Lago Monday about creating a new class of battleships named — wait for it! — after himself.

“There’s never been anything like these ships,” the president said of the new “Trump Class” ships. “These have been under design consideration for a long time. And it started with me and my first term. ‘Cause I said, why aren’t we doing battleships like we use to?”

Trump added, “These are the best in the world. They’ll be the fastest, the biggest, and by far, 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built.”

He continued:

We haven’t built a battleship since 1994. These cutting edge vessels will be some of the most lethal surface warfare ships. They will be actually the most ever built, other than our submarines. We have submarines which will have in many ways even more lethality and we have many of them under construction. Each one of these will be the largest battleship in the history of our country, the largest battleship in the history of the world ever built.

Last week, Trump added his name to the world-famous Washington D.C. performing arts center, making it the Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which was originally built as a living memorial to John F. Kennedy.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.