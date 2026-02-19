Trump Bitterly Complains About Nobel Prize in Speech to ‘Board of Peace’ — Falsely Claims Ally ‘Screwed Me!’

President Donald Trump bitterly complained about his failure to win a Nobel Peace Prize on Thursday in asides to his Board of Peace that included the false claim that a U.S. ally “screwed” him out of the award.

The president famously campaigned for a Nobel Prize and bitterly complained when he didn’t win, so much so that one group just invented one for him. In December, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Trump with a brand-new honor: the “inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize.”

Trump got another consolation prize when he successfully pressured 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient María Corina Machado into letting him yoink her award. But those honors have not slaked his bitterness.

Trump gave a speech Thursday morning at an event promoting his Board of Peace at the contentiously renamed “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.”

Minutes apart, Trump complained about Norway — which does not award Nobel Prizes — “screwing” him out of a Nobel Prize and thanking FIFA for the substitute honor. He also repeatedly claimed not to care about the award:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I’m excited to announce that Norway has agreed to host an event bringing together the Board of Peace. Oh, I thought when I saw this note, “I’m excited to announce that Norway–“, I though they were going to say that they’re giving me the Nobel Prize. Oh. This is less exciting. Oh, it says, “I am excited to announce that Norway.”. And I’m saying, oh great, I’m getting the Nobel prize, finally, finally they got it right. But I don’t care. I don’t care about Nobel Prize. I care about saving lives, just so you understand. We play and we all, you know, do what we have to do. I only have one thing. I don’t want to see people killed from parts of the world that are very far away from the United States. And if I have an ability to turn off wars, I want to use that ability because it’s people. Millions of people. It’s like the Prime Minister said, 25 million people maybe. And that’s a small number compared to what it could have been if you really think about it. Right? No, I want to save lives. And I don’t care about prizes. … I want to thank Gianni and FIFA for all of the wonderful things they did and are doing. They gave me their first Peace Prize. They gave a Peace Prize, and I think they saw that I got screwed by Norway, and they said, Let’s give him a Peace prize. I mean, very good. Thank you, Gianni. I appreciate it.

