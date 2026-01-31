Trump Rages At Ilhan Omar In Early Morning Rant Days After Attack — Demands Sending Her To Jail Or ‘Back’ To Africa

President Donald Trump attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in an early morning rant suggesting she be jailed or “sent back” to Africa just days after she was attacked onstage.

Trump was up early Saturday morning to continue his long-running barrage at Omar, writing on Truth Social:

The Theft and Fraud in Minnesota is far greater than the 19 Billion Dollars originally projected. The Biden Administration knew this FRAUD was happening, and did absolutely nothing about it. “Scammer” Illhan Omar and her absolutely terrible friends from Somalia should all be in jail right now or, far worse, send them back to Somalia. “Governor” Waltz is either the most CORRUPT government official in history, or the most INCOMPETENT. Even a very low IQ person, of which there are many, should have known what was going on in Minnesota!!! President DJT

Congresswoman Omar was assaulted live on video Tuesday night with what turned out to be a syringe of vinegar, after which Trump blurted out a conspiratorial rant suggesting she orchestrated the attack.

“She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump said.

Rep. Omar responded by questioning Trump’s decency and his sanity, telling CNN that “The difference between the President and I is that I was raised to be a decent human being, and my faith teaches me to have compassion, and he lacks both of those things.”

She went on to add that “this is also somebody who was talking about me in his town hall, in Iowa, and then seems to exhibit some sort of dementia when he says he doesn’t think about me. Maybe it is time for us to — for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, because he certainly cannot remember what he has said and has done, an hour ago.”

Trump has consistently peppered his rants about Congresswoman Omar with suggestions that she return to Somalia, where she was born.

