Trump Creeps on Fox Host Dana Perino Smack in the Middle of Interview: ‘Remember When We Had Lunch?’

President Donald Trump put a move on Fox News host Dana Perino smack dab in the middle of a round-robin interview on the horrors of war for the Iranian people.

On Thursday’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Five, the hosts — minus Jessica Tarlov — quizzed Trump on a variety of topics. But when Perino brought up a subject she called “upsetting” — the plight of starving Iranians — Trump took a detour to flirt with her about a lunch they had at Trump Tower, “when it was a brand new building”:

FOX NEWS HOST DANA PERINO: Do you, again, like Kayleigh, I would never ask you to tell us something that is classified, but do you have any insight as to how they are doing? Do they have drinking water? Do they have food?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Right, I do.

FOX NEWS HOST DANA PERINO: It’s upsetting.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I do.

But first, do you remember when we had lunch years ago in the base of Trump Tower when it was a brand new building?

FOX NEWS HOST DANA PERINO: It was a long time ago, yes.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Long time ago and you haven’t changed. You have not changed.

FOX NEWS HOST DANA PERINO: Oh, ha-ha!

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Now, I’m not allowed to say this, it’s the end of my political career, but you may be even better looking, OK?

(ALL LAUGH).

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: So I don’t know what you’re doing, but I will not say that–.

FOX NEWS HOST DANA PERINO: Fox hair and makeup has a lot to do with that!

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I will not say that because that will end my political career. You know, you’re not allowed say a woman’s beautiful anymore. You know that, Jesse. You gotta be careful.

FOX NEWS HOST DANA PERINO: Jesse’s always in trouble.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, he’s borderline on this stuff. I mean, he is really, but no, it was great. I still remember it very well.

And, uh. look… In my opinion, when you look at what’s happened, they’re petrified because the one side has guns and they have very nasty guns. They have the worst guns and machine guns.

And what they do is they shoot you.

And the people are brave, but they’re not brave when they see people going down left and right. No matter who you are, they don’t care how brave, unless you’re really sort of stupid.