President Donald Trump gave a vote of confidence to his embattled DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during a Fox News interview on Tuesday — amid impeachment threats from House Democrats and even criticism from some on the Right.

Appearing on The Will Cain Show live from a restaurant in Urbandale, IA, Trump was asked by host Will Cain, “Do you still have confidence in DHS Secretary Kristi Noem?”

“I do,” Trump said. “Look, she was there with the border. Who closed up the border? She did, with [Border Czar] Tom Homan, with the whole group. I mean, they closed up the border. The border is a tremendous success, one of the most secure borders in the entire world.”

The statement of support comes as Noem has come under intense scrutiny for her claim that Alex Pretti — the 37-year-old man shot dead by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday — committed “domestic terrorism.” House Democrats are threatening to impeach Noem (they would likely need at least 3 Republicans to join them in order to pass impeachment articles). And even Congressional Republicans like Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) have called Noem out for her “premature DHS response.”

Axios reported Tuesday that Noem feels as though she’s been “hung out to dry,” and that she was merely following orders from Trump and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

“Everything I’ve done, I’ve done at the direction of the president and Stephen,” Noem privately said, according to Axios.

Axios further reported that Trump’s public vote of confidence matches what he’s saying behind closed doors about Noem’s job status — concluding that “Noem’s job is safe.”

“She’s doing the job the president wants her to do,” an unnamed White House official told Axios.

Watch above, via Fox News.

