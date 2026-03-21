‘Wow!’ Trump Stunned To Learn Ex-Spox Thrown Out of Restaurant In Red State

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President Donald Trump was stunned to learn that the restaurant Arkansas Governor and former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) was asked to leave is located in a pro-Trump state, not Washington, DC.

This week, Sanders claimed she was asked to leave the restaurant The Croissanterie in Little Rock because employees said they “felt threatened” by her presence.

“Last week I was having lunch with two other moms at a restaurant when the owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave. Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant didn’t meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down,” Sanders wrote on X/Twitter.

The restaurant also released a statement that contradicted Sanders:

As her security presence became more visible in the dining room, some employees and guests expressed discomfort. After the party completed their meal, a member of the security detail was quietly asked to help conclude the visit in line with our standard 90-minute table policy,

On Friday afternoon, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio took questions from reporters on the North Lawn of the White House as they prepared to depart for Mar-a-lago.

The lion’s share of the questions were about the war in Iran, which Trump insisted “we’ve won.”

Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz will “open itself” and that “I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side.”

On other topics, Trump was surprised to learn that Chuck Norris had died. And while he had heard about the Sanders incident, he was shocked to learn it had occurred in Arkansas:

FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: Did you see that your former press secretary, Sarah Sanders, was asked to leave a restaurant by staff who felt threatened by her politics? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, her politics are right down the center. She’s a good person, and that shouldn’t have happened. Where did that take place? Here or in Arkansas? FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: In Arkansas. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Wow! In Arkansas, that’s very surprising! I love Arkansas. I won that state by so much. I think that Sarah is going to be just fine. But it’s too bad. She’s good woman, Sarah.

Watch above via White House press pool.

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