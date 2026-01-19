Crowd Cheers as Heckler Interrupts US Anthem Before London NBA Game: ‘Leave Greenland Alone!’

A crowd of NBA fans cheered after a heckler interrupted the U.S. national anthem on Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s demand for control of Greenland.

As Vanessa Williams sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” at London’s O2 Arena ahead of the Orlando Magic’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, a man yelled: “Leave Greenland alone!”

The interruption drew whistles, claps, and cheers from sections of the crowd, viral footage of the moment shows. The anthem itself also drew applause as Williams finished singing.

The outburst comes as Trump intensifies his pressure campaign to acquire the Arctic island, which has alarmed NATO allies, and just one day after Trump announced plans to impose a 10% tariff on Denmark and other European nations, including the U.K.

The president said that those tariffs would remain in place, “payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

Eight European countries issued a joint statement on Sunday, warning that the proposed levies “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral”.

The president has insisted that the U.S. “needs” the territory for “ the purpose of National Security,” claiming that Russia and China would otherwise move in.

In Greenland, protests by residents in the capital, Nuuk, have pushed back against the idea of coming under U.S. control.