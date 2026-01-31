Trump Gushes Over Border Czar ‘Plus!’ Tom Homan Minutes After Raging At Kristi Noem Critics

President Donald Trump gushed about Border Czar Tom Homan — whom he promoted to “Border Czar (Plus!) — minutes after a rant raging at critics of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Just after 10 PM Friday night, Trump hit “send” on a Truth Social post praising Homan.

“Border Czar (Plus!) Tom Homan is doing a FANTASTIC JOB. He is one of a kind. Thank you Tom!!! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Just a few minutes earlier, Trump posted a lengthy rant denouncing Noem critics and playing the gender card:

The Radical Left Lunatics, Insurrectionists, Agitators, and Thugs, are going after Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, because she is a woman, and has done a really GREAT JOB! The Border disaster that I inherited is fixed, the violent criminals that were allowed into our Country through Sleepy Joe’s “sick” Open Border Policy, are largely gone, or being strongly sought for purposes of removal, and the Murder Rate in the USA just reached the lowest level in history, 125 years! Washington, D.C., is now one of the safest cities in America – Likewise, numerous other once very dangerous cities! Republicans, don’t let these Crooked Democrats, who are stealing Billions of Dollars from Minnesota, and other Cities and States from all over the Country, push you around. They are using this aggressive protest SCAM to obfuscate, camouflage, and hide their CRIMINAL ACTS of theft and insurrection. They should all be in jail. I was elected on Strong Borders, and Law and Order, among many other things. Thank you to Secretary Kristi Noem. Remember, ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump replaced senior Border Patrol official Greg Bovino on the ground in Minneapolis with Homan this week amid outrage over the killing of Alex Pretti, while the embattled Noem was conspicuously snubbed at Trump’s cabinet meeting. Noem led the charge in attacking Pretti after the shooting.

