Trump Insists Kristi Noem Is Taking Heat ‘Because She Is a Woman’ 

President Donald Trump alleged on Friday night that the criticisms lobbed against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are sexist in nature.

Noem has come under intense scrutiny amid a deadly and tumultuous month in Minnesota, as immigration agents have killed two people, detained children, and arrested asylum-seekers. The secretary is facing calls to resign from Republicans and at least two Republican senators. Amid the fallout, a Noem associate relayed a remark from Noem to Axios, in which she pinned responsibility on the president and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

“Everything I’ve done, I’ve done at the direction of the president and Stephen,” Noem reportedly told the person.

This week, the Trump administration withdrew Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino from Minneapolis and dispatched Border Czar Tom Homan to the city, ostensibly to calm down matters. On Thursday, Trump held a televised cabinet meeting, which Noem attended, but did not speak. Hours later, she attempted damage control on Fox News.

On Friday, Trump fired off a defense of Noem on Truth Social, claiming the attacks on her are gender-driven:

The Radical Left Lunatics, Insurrectionists, Agitators, and Thugs, are going after Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, because she is a woman, and has done a really GREAT JOB! The Border disaster that I inherited is fixed, the violent criminals that were allowed into our Country through Sleepy Joe’s “sick” Open Border Policy, are largely gone, or being strongly sought for purposes of removal, and the Murder Rate in the USA just reached the lowest level in history, 125 years! Washington, D.C., is now one of the safest cities in America – Likewise, numerous other once very dangerous cities! Republicans, don’t let these Crooked Democrats, who are stealing Billions of Dollars from Minnesota, and other Cities and States from all over the Country, push you around. They are using this aggressive protest SCAM to obfuscate, camouflage, and hide their CRIMINAL ACTS of theft and insurrection. They should all be in jail. I was elected on Strong Borders, and Law and Order, among many other things. Thank you to Secretary Kristi Noem. Remember, ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

–

