Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) battled it out over ICE violence and protests on Friday with both insisting the other apologize.

Moulton joined Hannity to discuss ongoing anti-ICE protests in states like Minnesota following federal agents shooting and killing two citizens in Minneapolis: Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Moulton cited his service in the Marines to condemn ICE officers behind these shootings, saying he would be facing a court martial if video existed of him shooting and killing Good or Pretti. Hannity meanwhile noted assaults and death threats against ICE agents are up and he argued it is partially the fault of people like Moulton “inciting” critics in the wake of Good and Pretti’s deaths.

“What about the ones that are attacking officers and doxing them? They’re not all good people,” Hannity said.

“Kicking a tail light is attacking an officer?” Moulton asked, referring to a video of Pretti appearing to kick the tail light of a federal vehicle days before he was shot.

“Yeah, officers have been attacked left and right,” Hannity said.

“You might be a great tail light protector, but I don’t think you should be executed for kicking a tail light, Sean,” Moulton fired back.

While Hannity was trying to wrap up the segment and hit a commercial break, he and Moulton kept renewing their debate with new shots. The back and forth ended with each telling the other to apologize. Hannity told Moulton to walk back his rhetoric about ICE, while Moulton accused Hannity of defending early statements from administration officials calling Pretti a “domestic terrorist.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has faced bipartisan backlash for claiming early on after the Saturday shooting that Pretti brandished a gun, something video does not appear to back up. White House advisor Stephen Miller also referred to Pretti as a “assassin.”

“I think you should apologize for your broad sweeping generalizations because you’re inciting and you’re putting their lives at risk and you should know better,” Hannity said.

“I think you should apologize for defending the administration when they call these protesters domestic terrorists,” Moulton responded.

Check out the exchange below:

SEAN HANNITY: Listen, the problem is, is their job is hard enough. They’re arresting the worst of the worst, even in your state, making your state more secure. SETH MOULTON: Their job is hard, that’s not an excuse for not following the law. They should be professionals like we were in Iraq and guess what? Being a Marine in Iraq was a little bit tougher than that. HANNITY: I’m all for getting bad apples. I’m all for getting bad apples. The problem is what you’re doing is you’re inciting. What you are doing is speaking with broad generalizations. What you’re do is dehumanizing and it is inciting a mob and you need to as a leader deescalate not escalate. MOULTON: So you’re siding with the regime in Iran, blaming the protesters for the fact that thousands of them have been killed? HANNITY: I’m not blaming the protestors in Iran. I think they’re brave. No, I think they’re brave and help is on the way. MOULTON: I think protesters in Minneapolis are brave too. I think they’re exercising their freedom and rights. HANNITY: What about the ones that are attacking officers and doxing them? They’re not all good people. MOULTON: Kicking a tail light is attacking an officer? HANNITY: Yeah, officers have been attacked left and right. MOULTON: You might be a great tail light protector, but I don’t think you should be executed for kicking a tail light, Sean. I’m sorry. HANNITY: 8000% increase. You’ve got to look at the stats, they’re real. It’s very hard what’s happening, and you’re causing it. Your irresponsible rhetoric is contributing to it. MOULTON: You know what’s also real? The video of Alex Pretti getting murdered. It’s pretty real. And I think people could look at that and see what happened and tell me whether or not those officers should be prosecuted. HANNITY: You know what? We’ll see. You know, I still have questions about that video. I want to get to the bottom of it just as much as you do. And I think time will tell. MOULTON: Okay, let’s have an investigation. I’m glad the president has backtracked and actually started an investigation on it. HANNITY: I think you should apologize for your broad sweeping generalizations because you’re inciting and you’re putting their lives at risk and you should know better. MOULTON: I think you should apologize for defending the administration when they call these protesters domestic terrorists.

Watch above via Fox News.

