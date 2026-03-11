Joe Rogan Says He’s ‘Spooked’ By Trump Turning 80: Scary to Have ‘Old Leaders’ Making Decisions When Their ‘Death is Imminent’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Rogan said he is “spooked” by the fact that President Donald Trump is turning 80 this year and groaned it is concerning “old leaders” are making big decisions that affect the rest of the world, considering their “death is imminent.”

Rogan voiced his concern on the latest episode of his podcast on Wednesday.

He weighed in after his guest Konstantin Kisin jokingly asked why would someone like recently-killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would look at Trump and say “let’s f*ck with that guy.” Rogan’s response was fairly grim.

“Right, he’s 80, he doesn’t have much to lose. That’s the scary thing about old leaders — it’s like, death is imminent. It’s within a decade, if you’re lucky,” Rogan said. “That’s spooky.”

Trump will turn 80 on June 14.

He added, “You’re making decisions for babies and children and the future of the world, if everything goes great.”

His other guest Francis Foster added cognitive functions start to “degrade” at Trump’s age. Kisin then said he was surprised by how much Barack Obama and Tony Blair appeared to age during their times running the U.S. and U.K, but that Trump was “weird” and has not aged in the same way.

Rogan seemed to buy it, but added Trump “has a terrible diet” that consists mainly of McDonald’s.

He made those comments after ripping Trump for the second consecutive day over his “insane” war against Iran. Rogan complained Trump could “start a World War III” with Operation Epic Fury, and said it didn’t make much sense to attack Iran when it hasn’t “done anything” to the U.S.

The podcast star also lamented on Tuesday that Trump had turned his back on his MAGA base by launching the war — despite polling showing MAGA voters overwhelmingly support the strikes so far.

Rogan on Wednesday said he thinks Republicans are “really f*cked” heading into the 2026 midterms.

