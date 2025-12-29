Trump Is ‘Very Angry’ About Alleged Attack on Vladimir Putin’s Home

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was “very angry” to hear Vladimir Putin’s reports that 91 armed Ukrainian drones allegedly attempted to attack one of the Russian president’s homes Sunday night.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vehemently denied the alleged attack, calling it an attempt to “undermine” the peace negotiations.

“This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war,” Zelensky wrote on X, adding, “Typical Russian lies.”

When asked about the report Monday while greeting Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Trump at first said he didn’t know anything about the reports.

Later, Trump revisited the topic when asked by a reporter.

“I don’t like it, it is not good,” Trump said. “I heard about it this morning. You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning, said he was attacked. It is no good.”

Trump then spoke of weapons Ukraine wanted from the U.S., but that Trump declined to provide.

“Don’t forget Tomahawks. I stopped that. I did not want that,” Trump said of the powerful Tomahawk missiles.

He then called the negotiating process to end Russia’s war with Ukraine, a “delicate period of time.”

“One thing to be offensive, because they are offensive — another thing to attack his house,” Trump said. “It is not the right time to do any of that. Can’t do it, and I learned about it from president Putin today. I was very angry about it.”

Another reporter asked if the president believed Putin’s version of the story.

“It came out, we’ll find out,” Trump said. “You are saying maybe the attack didn’t take place? That’s possible, too, I guess. But, President Putin told me this morning it did.”

CNN’s Brianna Keilar was amazed that Trump would automatically believe Putin over Zelensky.

“It’s just interesting, again, the president’s willingness to just take the word of Vladimir Putin, someone who has lied time and again — not planning to invade your Ukraine, Russia is not targeting civilians, There was no Russian involvement in the downing of MH17 — Those are just the big lies,” she said.

