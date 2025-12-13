Trump Fans On Freezing Line Gush Before Rally: ‘He Took a Bullet For Us!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trump fans standing in a freezing line gushed about President Donald Trump hours before a rally, one emotionally declaring “He took a bullet for us!”

Trump held a rally at beautiful Mount Airy Casino Resort on Tuesday night that served up lots of familiar elements, right down to the riff on buying too many dolls and an infamous private rant that he took public.

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) sent their host Matthew Alvarez there to interview Trump fans waiting in line and inside the venue for hours before Trump took the stage— as is their habit.

Some fans told Alvarez they had been standing in line since the night before, and others expressed their admiration for the president:

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Hat says Make America Godly Again. Let’s talk about September twenty first, twenty twenty five, Glendale, Arizona, Charlie Kirk, the great late Charlie Kirk, the memorial there. Did you get a chance to watch that? TRUMP FAN 1: It was dumbfounding, actually. You know, it was so great to see such patriotism and such godism. We need godism. God is the only one who can really save America, and I think believe Trump is working with, you know, being guided by God. I mean, that’s my point of view. And we need more of that. We need people to wake up and take a strong Christian stance to keep this America America safe again. And Amen is right. MATTHEW ALVAREZ: No, no, I agree with ya. I agree with you. What’s up, man? How are you? Nice and cold. First of all, tell us what it’s like, man. You I mean you only have this on. You don’t have a big jacket, so– but it’s worth it,.to see the president. TRUMP FAN 2: Yep, it is. MATTHEW ALVAREZ: What are your thoughts about Make America Great again? America first, America only. There’s just a lot of sayings at this point, but you know what? It’s all about God, family, country, freedom and and moving forward, isn’t it? TRUMP FAN 2: We gotta move forward. I mean, this man does a he does everything for this country. He took a bullet for us, he does everything! I mean I I guess it’s– nothing else I can say about him. MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Can I show see your sign there? It says “Trump gives us hope.”. That’s the sign that we see that’s being handed out here. Guys, thank you.

Watch above via Right Side Broadcasting Network.