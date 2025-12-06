Trump Rages At Fox News For Booking ‘Trump Hating Loser’ In Blistering Wake-Up Tirade

President Donald Trump raged at Fox News in an early-morning tirade for booking an economist that he called “a Trump hating loser.”

The president appears to have awakened to some unpleasant television viewing, as he started off the morning on the attack. In his first post of the day, Trump attacked Fox over a segment that aired at 6:44 AM during this week’s edition of Fox & Friends Saturday:

Why would Fox and Friends Weekend (of all things?) put on a “Stockbroker” named Peter Schiff, a Trump hating loser who has already proven to be wrong. Either the show made a mistake, or it is heading in a different direction. He thinks prices are going up when, in fact, they are coming substantially down. Gasoline hit $1.99 a gallon yesterday, in certain states, and is down BIG since Biden. Other prices are almost all down. Biden caused the AFFORDABILITY CRISIS, I’M FIXING IT, along with everything else! Much of it, like the Border, is already fixed. Check out the “booker” who put this jerk on!

The segment featured stockbroker Peter Schiff, who was not complimentary about the Trump economy.

But Trump wasn’t done attacking. A little after 8 AM, Trump went after someone named “Caitlin Collin’s”:

Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago. I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level. Also, the column SPAN has been substantially increased for purposes of viewing. It is actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are. It’s just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned. Interestingly, and seldom reported, there are no taxpayer dollars involved. It is being fully paid for by private donations. FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business. Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!

But Collins doesn’t appear to have asked Trump about the ballroom as she confronted him on the red carpet Friday at the Kennedy Center. Collins oressed him about accepting a Peace Prize amid escalating aggression against Venezuela.