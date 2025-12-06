CNN’s Michael Smerconish responded to a viewer on Saturday who accused him of being part of President Donald Trump’s “cult.”

Smerconish opened his show addressing controversy around the Trump administration’s strikes on alleged drug boats out of Venezuela and elsewhere. The CNN host said he backs “aggressive interdiction” when it comes to stopping drugs from coming into the United States.

He was less supportive, however, of the September 2 double tap strike on an alleged drug smuggling boat off the coast off the Trinidad coast. A second strike on the boat after two onboard survived the first strike have brought forth major legal questions about the operation. According to a Washington Post report, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gave an order to kill everyone onboard the boat, leading to the second strike by Navy Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, who denied that a “kill them all” order was ever given.

Smerconish called the legality of the second strike “dubious” and called for the situation to be “fully reviewed.”

Later in the show Smerconish answered tweets from viewers, including one who accused Smerconish of being part of a Trump “cult” thanks to his commentary in favor of action against foreign drug smuggling operations.

“So on the street, you see a drug dealer in plain sight. Are we to shoot them right there in the street? This is the U.S. Board the boat, stop them, get the evidence, show us, wow, I think you are part of a cult now,” a viewer named Lisa wrote to Smerconish, making the CNN host chuckle for a moment.

“No,” he answered. “We’re keeping out a foreign entity or entities who are trying to invade our country with their drugs. It’s a different standard that applies. Less of due process is necessary on the high seas than at home.”

In an answer to another viewer, Smerconish argued he is for “deterrents” and pointed to the southern border under Trump’s more aggressive immigration policies as proof that they work.

“I made the same point about border policies. Remember all the film footage we’ve seen in the last couple of years? I can’t put it out of my head, of people racing across the border,” he said. “You think they’re racing across the border today? You’d be watching it on CNN. They’re not because the word has spread and it is a deterrent.”

