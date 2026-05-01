Trump Wildly Claims Seeking Congressional Approval for Iran War Is ‘Totally Unconstitutional’: ‘These Are Not Patriotic People That Are Asking’

President Donald Trump dismissed the idea of seeking congressional approval for his Iran war as “totally unconstitutional” on Friday, calling those asking for it unpatriotic.

Trump was asked about a deadline for getting approval to declare war through Congress while speaking to reporters outside the White House. Friday marks 60 days since Trump informed Congress about military operations by the United States against Iran, leading critics to point out that he could be in violation of the War Powers Resolution.

A provision in the resolution requires a president to terminate military deployments after 60 days if not authorized by Congress. The Senate has rejected multiple attempts by Democrats to advance the resolution. Under the 1973 resolution, the president can extend the 60-day deadline by 30 days.

Trump called seeking congressional approval “totally unconstitutional” in his mind, noting other presidents have conducted military operations without officially declaring war.

“Nobody’s ever gotten it before. They consider it totally unconstitutional, but we’re always in touch with Congress. But nobody’s ever sought it before or asked for it before. It’s never been used before. Why should we be different?” Trump said.

He called critics seeking congressional authorization unpatriotic and “losers.” He also claimed that a ceasefire deal extends his timeline.

Trump said:

No other country has ever done it. It’s never been, as you know, most people consider it totally unconstitutional. Also we had a ceasefire. That gives you additional time. But no other country’s done it. We’re in the midst of a big victory. This is a victory like we haven’t had since Venezuela, okay, to be honest with you. We haven’t had — but, you know, we have a country that lost its way, it really lost its way. That’s our country, in terms of the military. Now we have a great military. We’re on our way to another victory, a big victory, and I don’t think that it’s constitutional what they’re asking for. These are not patriotic people that are asking. You know, when they say — even the losers, even the ones that say all the wrong things admit that it’s been amazing what we’ve done.

The president circled back to the question before moving on.

“So many presidents, as you know, have gone and exceeded it. It’s never been used. It’s never been adhered to. And every other president considered it totally unconstitutional, and we agree with that,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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