Trump Says Laura Loomer ‘Can Be a Little Nasty,’ But Is ‘Always Nice’ to Him: ‘That’s All That Matters’

During a Friday press appearance to mark the renaming of a Palm Beach boulevard in his honor, President Donald Trump said that right-wing commentator Laura Loomer “can be a little nasty” but is “always nice” to him, adding, “And that’s all that matters.”

While touting the success of the “extraordinarily red” state of Florida, Trump reflected on one year ago, when “we were a dead country.”

Now, he said, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar are investing “two trillion dollars” each into the United States. “So we took in six trillion,” Trump claimed. “That’s why we have 18, because we took six from three countries. That helps, right? Laura? Is that right?” Trump said, gesturing to Loomer in the crowd.

Importantly, per a November Bloomberg investigation, the “actual investment promises are significantly smaller, raising questions not just over the size of Trump’s claimed boom but the nature, durability, and real economic impact of the influx he wants credit for.”

“Hi, Laura,” the president continued on Friday, amidst cheers from the crowd. “Boy, you are something. What spirit you have. Laura Loomer. Thank you, honey, for being here. I appreciate it.”

“You know, she can be a little nasty, but to me, she’s always nice, and that’s all that matters,” Trump said. “I want her to stay that way, too.”

According to two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author James Risen in July, Loomer acts as “Trump’s de facto national security adviser.”

Earlier on Friday, Loomer actually slammed the president for meeting with former Fox host Tucker Carlson in the West Wing, writing, “Every time Tucker Qatarlson visits the White House, GOP voter turnout decreases.”

In a follow-up post, she added, “Looks like the 2 million Iranian American voters will be sitting out in the midterms,” insinuating that Carlson’s July interview with the president of Iran somehow influenced Trump not to use military force as the country “continue[s] to murder thousands of innocent people.”