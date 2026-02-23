Joe Scarborough Loses It Over ‘Shocking’ Clip of Trump Claiming ‘Foreign Interests’ Swayed SCOTUS Ruling: ‘Is This a Confession?’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough lost it as producers rolled back a “shocking” clip of President Donald Trump suggesting “foreign interests” swayed the Supreme Court’s ruling against his tariff powers, before he torched the president’s logic as “Orwellian.”

The court’s 6-3 decision on Friday found that the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) did not authorize the president to impose the tariffs, which Trump had used to set sweeping levies since returning to office.

Trump’s reaction to the ruling was rolled back on Monday’s Morning Joe, in which he made the allegation that the ruling had been influenced by “foreign interests” and “a political movement that is far smaller than people would think,” as he pointed to his election victory as proof of his public backing.

As the president spoke, and before the clip could conclude, however, Scarborough interjected to rage that “everything he is saying is wrong.”

Rounding on Trump, the host opened up:

Everything is the opposite. I mean, literally, it’s the most Orwellian thing. I can’t say it’s the most Orwellian thing, it’s kind of like the Wall Street Journal saying that was the low point of his second term. Please, seriously, I mean, Casey [Kasem] could count down the hits and this wouldn’t be the top 40. Would have to go to a year end 100 countdown for the top 100 shocking things he’s said that may crack the top 10. That said, foreign influences, please, please, is this projection? Is this confession coming from the president?

Scarborough then profiled a Wall Street Journal editorial board demand that the president owes the Supreme Court an apology for the “rant.” He continued:

Again. Come on, if we’re listening on, like, Casey’s Countdown of the worst moments of his second term, you know, might hear number 14 and then will come in, maybe, maybe…

Scarborough then praised some of the conservative Supreme Court justices who had, he said, been “consistent legally” in the ruling:

But what he said about the three justices that dissented, my god, they should be ashamed of themselves. They should be humiliated because, as Neil Gorsuch pointed out, they had one standard for Joe Biden, and they had another standard for Donald Trump. Now, you could say the same thing for the three liberal members of the court who had one standard for Joe Biden and one standard for Donald Trump. The three justices in the middle on this case had actually made up the majority. Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts actually did something – ‘Oh my God, Mr. President, it’s so shocking’ – they were consistent legally. And let me just say, I may be a poor dumb country lawyer, but even I understand there was no room for dissent in this case. It was a 9-0 decision. It should have been a 9-0 decision. He clearly, clearly was abusing this process.

