Trump Touts His Reading Comprehension Skills During Tariff Presser: ‘I Read Very Well’

President Donald Trump touted his reading comprehension skills on Friday as he ripped into the Supreme Court for killing his tariffs.

The moment came after a reporter asked Trump if he was surprised by the Supreme Court’s decision earlier Friday to block his emergency tariffs in a 6-3 decision.

“I was surprised because I thought that what we did was No. 1, according to the… I mean, I read the paragraphs,” Trump began. “I read very well. Great comprehension. I read everything there was to read and I said, ‘We can’t lose this case.'”

He went on to attack the Supreme Court justices who ruled against the tariffs, saying they are “political.”

Read the exchange below:

REPORTER: President Trump, you said you were disappointed with that. But were you surprised by the decision? What you felt…? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I was surprised because I thought that what we did was No. 1, according to the… I mean, I read the paragraphs. I read very well. Great comprehension. I read everything there was to read and I said, “We can’t lose this case.” But we can when judges are political. When they want to be politically correct, when they are catering to a group of people in D.C., maybe. I don’t know what is, because when you read it, there’s no other interpretation. There is no other interpretation. But it’s OK because what has come out — I will say it for the third time and maybe the last time in a while — is that we’ve taken the uncertainty of tariffs out. Because we had uncertainty. We got sued by sleazebags — I know ’em well — that are very outside-country, China-centric, but outside-country-centric. And they’re gonna end up not doing as well as they did before. America was becoming really, really — we are strong again. Hey, we have the strongest military. I rebuilt the military in the first term. We have the most powerful military. We make the best equipment. And even then, you know we could do much better. We have people who get paid a lot of money to manufacture patriot missiles on and javelins and all the different things. But when you want ’em, they are too slow and we put them on notice. Our country is building a lot of things right now and our country is doing really well and we are going to keep it that way. The bottom line is the word certainty is now in the equation.

Earlier, Trump said he was “absolutely ashamed” by the decision to strike down his tariffs.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing,” Trump said. “And I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

Watch above via Fox News.

