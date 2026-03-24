Jon Stewart Rips ‘Supreme Misleader’ Trump for Lying About War in Iran: ‘Motherf*cker!’

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart tore into President Donald Trump for lying about the condition of Iran’s nuclear facilities on Monday, branding the president America’s “Supreme Misleader.”

“Look, Donald Trump is without a doubt one of the most prodigious liars this country has ever produced. He’s our Supreme Misleader,” Stewart said during a monologue about Trump’s war against Iran. “But the chaos this very actual war is creating is making us question even his reality-distorting powers. Let’s step back into the wayback machine. All the way back, I don’t know, June, when Israel and the United States first bombed Iran’s nuclear program.”

Stewart then played a series of clips of Trump claiming, “We wiped out the nuclear capability of Iran. Obliterated it,” “It was obliterated like nobody’s ever seen before,” “I would say it’s set back permanently,” “That place is under rock. That place is demolished,” and, “They’re never gonna have nuclear.”

“Never. Permanently. Obliterated,” reacted Stewart. “I’m sorry, Kaitlan Collins, you have a question?”

He then played a clip of CNN host Kaitlan Collins asking the president, “If you obliterated their nuclear sites last Summer with your strikes, then how can you argue it was an imminent threat now?”

“We hit them so hard we oblitted them – obliterated them, but that doesn’t mean with the right equipment you can’t dig down and go get it,” answered Trump in the clip.

Stewart mocked, “Actually, I think it’s exactly what it means. God damn it. Motherf*cker. It’s so annoying.”

The Daily Show host proceeded to pull out a dictionary, before reading, “‘To obliterate: to destroy completely, leaving nothing behind.’ There’s nothing in here about, ‘Well, we completely obliterated it, unless they have shovels.'”

Watch above via The Daily Show.

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