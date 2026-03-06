Katie Couric faced an online roasting after a snippet of her interview with California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) spread online in which she asked the governor if being too good-looking is a problem for him.

“Do you have a Zoolander problem?” Couric asked Newsom on her podcast Next Question, referring to the 2001 Ben Stiller comedy about male models.

The pair laughed as Couric asked, “Are you just ridiculously good-looking as Vogue said? No, seriously, what do you do about that?”

Couric was referring to a Vogue spread for Newsom that described him as “embarrassingly handsome.”

“You don’t do anything about it because if you do something about it, then you’re bullsh*tting people,” Newsom told Couric. “You know what? I am who I am. It’s fine. You don’t have to like me. Or maybe you like a slick person, I don’t know. Whatever. It’s okay.”

Couric then argued that Newsom being “authentic” sometimes works against him.

Critics were left unimpressed with the question, many arguing Couric was not acting as a journalist but rather as publicity for the California governor, who remains a rumored 2028 contender.

“I’m 100% sure she would ask the same of [Vice President JD Vance], naturally, of course,” Megyn Kelly wrote on X.

I’m 100% sure she would ask the same of @JDVance, naturally, of course https://t.co/StLVCweMWP — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 5, 2026

“Close your eyes and picture Hunter Biden. They are the same guy. Confident, tone deaf and dumb,” Adam Carolla wrote.

Close your eyes and picture Hunter Biden. They are the same guy. Confident, tone deaf and dumb https://t.co/rGo8KUvxl8 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) March 6, 2026

Others were either taken aback by the odd question or left with little to no faith in the media.

He can't run for President on his record, so they are attempting to fabricate charisma. https://t.co/AGSWjGT4GB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2026

Katie has the audacity to lecture people on what real journalism is. If Acosta had an older sister… https://t.co/wS6yAuToHr — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 5, 2026

This is not a joke, she really asked this. https://t.co/Av88zzMQhn — The Reaping Phase (@AceofSpadesHQ) March 5, 2026

Gavin has a serious Beto problem in that the media infatuation with him doesn't match the record or actual political viability. https://t.co/XIUetpHxr1 — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) March 5, 2026

He DOES have a Zoolander problem, just not the one Katie is thinking of. https://t.co/22LCOD85YG — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) March 5, 2026

Watch the far left partisan Katie Couric drool all over Gavin Newsom: https://t.co/R49TjxjdaK — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) March 5, 2026

This is gonna be a long 2.5 years. https://t.co/txy5ME9GSz — Jeff Eager (@Jeff_Eager) March 5, 2026

Couric did get to some subjects beyond Newsom’s appearance in the podcast episode.

At one point, she brought up some brutal numbers for California, including the state’s poverty rate, informing Newsom that many voters see the numbers and simply say, “No thanks.”

“The highest poverty rate tied with Louisiana, the highest unemployment, and as Nick Kristof of the New York Times recently wrote, Mississippi schools outperform California schools, especially for poor kids. Now people see that or hear that or read that and they’re like, ‘No thanks, California. No thanks, Gavin Newsom. We’re good,'” Couric said.

Newsom defended his position for approximately four minutes.

“Our poverty rate’s about average. And we’re right up there with Florida, Louisiana, and others with the supplemental poverty rate, which has been the case for 40 years,” he said. “And the original sin there is housing, which has been a problem in California since Ronald Reagan left office as governor. And we simply have a supply-demand imbalance.”

Watch above via YouTube.

