Karoline Leavitt Slams Dems for Voting Against Declaring Iran a State Sponsor of Terror: ‘Debilitated in Their Derangement’

During a Friday appearance on Fox News, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the 53 House Democrats who voted not to reaffirm Iran as “the largest state sponsor of terrorism,” calling them “debilitated in their derangement.”

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) introduced the resolution on Thursday. It argued that Iran “remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and provides substantial financial and military support to groups including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis,” adding that the country “poses a direct and persistent threat to the United States.”

The resolution passed by a 372-53 vote, with all negative votes cast by Democrats.

Fox’s John Roberts asked Leavitt about the vote on Friday, pointing out that “when a similar vote was taken three years ago, the vote was 420 to 1.”

“This is not just a long-standing bipartisan policy of the United States, but nearly every single country on the planet — especially Western countries — have agreed with this basic premise,” said Leavitt.

“Now, in 2026, you have Democrats on Capitol Hill who have been so debilitated by their derangement and their hatred for the man in the Oval Office right now that they cannot even condemn the world’s leading state sponsor of terror. Why? Because they are trying desperately to try to undermine President [Donald] Trump’s essential action that he took to protect the United States of America,” she went on.

She concluded by emphasizing that “countries around the world, the NATO Secretary General, even our partners in the Gulf” have commended Trump for his actions, adding that these 53 Democrats “have lost their minds.”

Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA) explained her negative vote via Facebook on Thursday, writing that the resolution is “designed to justify the President’s actions in Iran” and that “Republicans in Congress are not only surrendering their constitutional duties – they are also playing politics with a resolution reaffirming Iran as a leading state sponsor of terrorism,” which is “already U.S. policy.”

