Trump’s Former Doc Beams as President Asks if He’s Healthier Than a Bunch of Navy Football Players

President Donald Trump lauded former White House doctor and Texas congressman Ronny Jackson at an event with the U.S. Naval Academy football team before jokingly comparing his own health to the students standing behind him on Friday.

The Navy team was honored with the Commander in Chief’s Trophy for defeating West Point and the Air Force Academy in their annual football games. During the ceremony, Trump introduced Jackson, who’s now a Republican representatives from Texas.

“Representative Ronny Jackson, White House doctor. He served three presidents. He had Barack Hussein Obama — have you heard of Barack Hussein Obama?” Trump asked the gathering.

Trump continued:

You had Obama. I didn’t want to talk about [Joe] Biden, but he had [George W.] Bush — Young Bush, I call him. Young Bush. I was not a fan, but that’s all right. But they asked him, the press asked him, “Who is the healthier of the three, Dr. Ronny?” Stand up, Dr. Ronny. This is a big deal. Took a lot of heat for this. Most guys would say, “Well, we don’t want to talk about that.” They said, “Who is the healthiest of the three?” He said, “President Donald J. Trump by far. If he didn’t eat junk food he would live to 200 years old,” he said.

Trump called Jackson, “One of the most popular people in Congress,” before adding, “I don’t care about that. I care he was my doctor and he said I’m the healthiest human being.”

Trump then asked, “Ronny, am I healthier than these guys back here?” while motioning to the young men standing behind him.

“Yes, sir!” Jackson answered with a thumbs up.

“See? This is why I like him,” Trump said to laughter.

Other Trump administration officials have made it a point to play up the president’s virility.

In a New York magazine exposé from January, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gushed, “The guy is too healthy. He’s too active.”

Trump’s current doctor Sean Barbabella said people remark about “what beautiful skin” the president has, while White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller called Trump, ‘The Superhuman President.’”

Trump’s health has been of concern during his second term due to visibly swollen ankles and nasty bruises on his hands. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt admitted last summer that the president was being treated for chronic venous insufficiency, adding that “the president remains in excellent health.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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