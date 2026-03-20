‘This Man Is Delusional!’ Roger Stone Tells All About Steve Bannon

“This man is delusional” ~ @RogerJStoneJr on Steve Bannon thinking he was the centerpiece of the MAGA movement pic.twitter.com/23Z4elj2pA — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2026

Roger Stone went off on Steve Bannon in a new interview during which he called him “delusional” for inflating his importance in the MAGA movement.

Stone joined Dana Loesch’s The Dana Show on Friday where both trashed Bannon. Stone, a longtime advisor to President Donald Trump, has been blasting Bannon, a former advisor to and longtime ally of the president, recently over his relationship with the late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein and more. Stone has previously called Bannon a “CCP frontman” and even dubbed him “stinky Steve” last month.

“When he says in the emails that he, Steve Bannon is the centerpiece of the magna movement, not Donald Trump, this man is delusional,” Stone told Loesch.

Loesch agreed, describing Bannon as a grifter moving from one big personality to the next.

“And that’s par for the course with him,” she said. “He did this with Sarah Palin, gets on people’s coattails and then pretends to make them. He did it with Sarah Palin, he did it Andrew Breitbart and he’s done it with President Trump as well.”

She argued Bannon created the biggest “headaches” during his time with Trump’s first administration, including giving Trump critic Michael Wolff access to the White House.

“I know you saw this, but did other people worry about his lack of trustworthiness because it seemed that all of the biggest headaches for the administration concerning narratives in the press came from him?” Loesch asked.

Stone said:

Well, he was an inveterate leaker. I think that’s pretty clear. Look, I understand why he’s upset. I called, I believe it was April 17th of 2017 for him to be fired by the White House. And on April 18th, he wasn’t fired. Any idea that he’s somehow a Trump insider or a key Trump advisor is categorically false. All he did in the ’24 campaign was was criticize those who ran the greatest comeback campaign in American political history.

As Stone mentioned, this MAGA feud has been raging for years. Stone was arrested and charged on one count of obstructing an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering in 2019. During the trial, Bannon testified that Stone had bragged about his connection to WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange. Stone accused him of offering false testimony.

Stone was eventually given a full pardon by Trump in 2020. Trump also gave a pardon to Bannon in a federal case in 2021 where Bannon was accused of defrauding donors with the promise of helping to build a border wall. He later served time for refusing to comply with a subpoena from Congress.

Watch above via The Dana Show.

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