Trump Replaces Surgeon General Nominee With Ex-Fox Contributor Nicole Saphier

President Donald Trump on Thursday pulled his surgeon general nomination for Casey Means. In her place, he nominated previous Fox News contributor Nicole Saphier.

The president first revealed that Means was no longer the nominee, saying in a Truth Social post:

For months, Senator Bill Cassidy (of the GREAT State of Louisiana!), a very disloyal person whose “TRUMP” Endorsement got him elected, but later voted to impeach “President Trump” on what has now proven to be a total Hoax and Scam, has stood in the way of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Nominee, Casey Means, for the important position of U.S. Surgeon General. I nominated Casey, a strong MAHA Warrior, at the recommendation of Secretary Kennedy, who understands the MAHA Movement better than anyone, with perhaps the possible exception of ME! Nevertheless, despite Senator Cassidy’s intransigence and political games, Casey will continue to fight for MAHA on the many important Health issues facing our Country, such as the rising childhood disease epidemic, increased autism rates, poor nutrition, over-medicalization, and researching the root causes of infertility, and many other difficult medical problems. Casey, thank you for your service to our Nation!

In a follow-up tweet, he announced that Saphier, a radiologist and director of breast imaging at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, would be replacing Means. The president said:

I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Dr. Nicole B. Saphier to be the next SURGEON GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Nicole is a STAR physician who has spent her career guiding women facing breast cancer through their diagnosis and treatment while tirelessly advocating to increase early cancer detection and prevention, while at the same time working with men and women on all other forms of cancer diagnoses and treatments. She is also an INCREDIBLE COMMUNICATOR, who makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans. Dr. Nicole Saphier will do great things for our Country, and help, “MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN.” Congratulations Nicole, our Country has long been waiting for you!

The nomination of Means had been the subject of scrutiny since Trump first named her. Previously a physician, Means left the medical industry and became a wellness influencer. Her emphasis on “functional medicine” caught the eye of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who then mentioned her to the president. Saphier has been a Fox News regular, beginning in 2018 and up until this week.

Watch above via CNN

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!