President Donald Trump was shut down by his top general in an awkward moment on Monday when he asked how many troops were sent on a rescue mission in Iran.

The moment, during Trump’s White House press conference on the Iran war, came as Trump was asked by Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith if “everyone was on board” with the operation to rescue a pair of pilots who were shot down over Iran last week.

As Trump responded, he turned to Gen. Dan “Raizin” Caine and asked, “How many men did you send altogether, approximately?”

“Uhh, I’d love to keep that a secret,” Caine said as laughter erupted in the briefing room.

“I’ll keep it a secret,” Trump responded. “But it was hundreds, hundreds of people went into this journey.”

He then said of Caine, “Is he central casting?”to additional laughter.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!