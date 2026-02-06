Uneasy Ben Shapiro Says ‘Things Can Get Worse Under President Trump’

In an interview published on Friday with The New Yorker’s David Remnick, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro admitted uneasily that he believes “things can get worse under President [Donald] Trump than they were heretofore.”

Shapiro, host of The Ben Shapiro Show, told Remnick that while he refused to vote for Trump in 2016, he voted for him in 2020, and campaigned for him in 2024.

When asked if he thought the president was honest, he said plainly, “In some ways yes and in some ways no,” referencing the recent bombshell Wall Street Journal story about investments from Abu Dhabi into the Trump family business just before he became president for a second time.

“If the name were Biden instead of Trump, people would be screaming bloody murder,” Shapiro said, before adding that he’s “confident that the president will likely pardon himself and his children in the same way that [former President] Joe Biden did on his way out.”

“I think President Trump stumbled on the prone body of American politics and said, ‘This is a dead body.’ I see him much more as a coroner than as the murderer,” he continued. “That doesn’t mean that there’s not some of both, meaning that I think things can get worse under President Trump than they were heretofore, and I’m not going to deny that he’s done things that I think are bad and wrong.”

Shapiro went on to note that although he “probably” would not want Trump marrying into his family, he felt the president was a better choice in 2024 than former Vice President Kamala Harris and that he believes it’s in bad faith to disqualify someone as a candidate.

“There is no brain-mouth barrier for President Trump,” he said. “It’s honesty in the sense that you are getting his honest take on what he thinks in that moment.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!