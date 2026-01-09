Trump Rambles When Hannity Confronts Him on Foreign Focus: How Is That ‘America’s First?’

President Donald Trump rambled unresponsively when Fox News host Sean Hannity pressed him to explain how his devotion of resources to foreign policy is in “America’s first interest?”

While Trump still maintains a strong grip within his own party, he has faced challenges from some allies who have sporadically accused him of abandoning “America First” principles.

During an interview that aired on Thursday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Hannity, the host gave voice to that criticism, which has escalated in his second term.

Trump launched into a rambling answer that did not address Hannity’s question — then took a detour into a discussion of Israel policy:

SEAN HANNITY: When you talk about increasing defense spending, and I go back to the campaign, and I go back your first term, foreign policy usually doesn’t get a lot of discussion. And in many ways, you have dedicated a lot of time, energy, and resources–. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Very important for our country. SEAN HANNITY: How is that in America’s first interest, because that’s what you stand for? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, like the Middle East was blowing up when I got in, it was everybody was fighting everybody, which in all fairness has been going on for about 3,000 years in the Middle East. And we now have peace in the middle east. Nobody thought that was possible. But you have some great countries, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and many other countries that have been around a long time. They’re very wealthy. They were in many ways put out of business. They weren’t able to do business. You know, tremendous wealth for the world. The oil supply was hurt, everything was hurt. I mean, you had things happening in the Middle East that were bad, not only in Gaza with the death and the destruction going on for years. And it’s been cleaned up. It’s amazing. It’s been cleaned up. Now, there will be some remnants right now. We’re going to have to see what happens with Hamas. We’re gonna have to what happens with Hezbollah and Lebanon. But we have 59 countries that signed on, and they want to go in and? Help if we should have to do something with Hamas, which is a possibility. I think they’re gonna do what they said they were gonna do. They were gonna disarm, but they’ve been armed for a long time. SEAN HANNITY: They’ve been a little slow to disarm. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, they’ve been–. SEAN HANNITY: Will you support Israel? Will you put them on a timeline?

