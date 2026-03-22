Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a baffling, canned defense of President Donald Trump celebrating the death of Robert Mueller.

In a wild moment on Sunday’s Meet the Press on NBC, Bessent went to bat for the president in response to pointed questioning from Kristen Welker.

“[Trump] posted this, quote, ‘Robert Mueller just died. Good. I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people,'” Welker said — reading back Trump’s shocking epitaph on the former FBI director’s death. “Do you think it’s appropriate for the president of the United States to celebrate the death of an American citizen, someone who’s a Bronze Star, Purple Heart Kristen and who served in Vietnam?

“Kristen, I was with the president in the green room at Davos and there was a video playing of what may have been an illegal raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago,” Bessent said. “They are going through his wife’s wardrobe. And I watched the look in his eye, and I think that neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and to his family.”

Welker quickly pointed out that while Mueller did investigate whether Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government, he had nothing to do with the move to order a raid on Mar-a-Lago — which stemmed from a separate probe headed by a different special counsel, Jack Smith.

“Robert Mueller didn’t order that raid,” Welker said. “Is it appropriate for the president to celebrate the death of any American citizen–”

Bessent cut her off.

“I think that given what has been done to President Trump and his family it is impossible for either of us to understand what he has been through,” Bessent said.

“So, you don’t think that there’s anything wrong with the post, saying, ‘Good. Robert Mueller’s dead?'” Welker asked.

The treasury secretary — for a third time — delivered his canned defense of the president.

“I think that we should all have a little empathy for what has been done to him and his family,” Bessent said.

Watch above, via NBC.

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