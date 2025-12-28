A Republican congressman spun his wheels Sunday morning when asked whether President Donald Trump is on Russia’s side or Ukraine’s side in the war between the two.

In an interview on ABC’s This Week, Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) made clear which side he believes the United States should be on — but was less clear about where he believes Trump stands.

“America, when we address the issue of whose side we’re on, you can’t be America first and be pro-Russia,” Turner said. “Russia is a self-declared adversary of the United States, and here they are mercilessly killing Ukrainians and trying to take Ukrainian land.”

The congressman added Ukraine is, “asking for security assurances for the future to have their sovereignty, to have a future. Obviously, we need to be on the side of what they want, which is sovereignty. They’re on the site of democracy, liberty, and Russia’s on the aside of authoritarianism and aggression.”

ABC’s Jonathan Karl then asked what seemed like a simple question.

“Which side is Trump on?” Karl asked

But the congressman sputtered.

“I…you know, clearly… you know, Trump is on the side of peace,” Turner replied. “And he’s trying to balance these two forces — which is very, very difficult to bring these two parties together.”

Karl quickly followed up.

“Trump has repeatedly said that Ukraine never should have started this war or words to that effect,” he said. “I mean, Ukraine didn’t start this war! They were invaded. So, how does that affect his effort to try to broker a peace deal?”

Turner agreed with the premise that Russia did indeed start the war, but danced around the question from Karl.

“Clearly, it’s a war of aggression is started by Russia — and it has been started by Russia,” Turner said. “And I think that Trump’s sense of wanting peace is incredibly important, and I think it’s a noble goal. And I think we’re getting closer. I think that Zelensky is coming with a plan that is workable and that could get us there. And hopefully, with our allies in Europe that have come together — which, they seem to be working and advancing the type of security assurances we’re going to need with the United States, that hopefully, we can deter Russia in the future.”

Watch above, via ABC.