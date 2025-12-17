White House Puts Up Wild, Trumpified Plaques Describing Biden as ‘the Worst’ and Reagan as a ‘Fan’ of Trump Outside Oval Office

Just a few months after the Trump White House unveiled the “Presidential Walk of Fame” — pictures of every president inside of gawdy gold frames put up outside of the Oval Office — it added a new feature to the display: plaques describing each man’s tenure as commander-in-chief.

Naturally, the descriptions are not exactly dispassionate.

Underneath former President Joe Biden’s “photograph,” which is actually a picture of an autopen (that’s called foreshadowing) a newly-installed plaque reads:

Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.

The description, which actually spilled onto a second plaque, went on to assert that Biden “was dominated by Radical Left handlers,” and that “despite it all, President [Donald] Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!”

On the other hand, Trump’s first term plaques made note of his vanquishing of “16 other candidates in the Republican primary,” as well as lavished praise upon him for creating “the Greatest Economy in the History of the World” as well as saving “millions of lives around the World with Operation Warp Speed” during “his Historic First Term in Office.”

His second term plaques, meanwhile, hailed him for having overcome “unprecedented Weaponization of Law Enforcement against him” and promised that “THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

Former President Barack Obama — referred to as Barack Hussein Obama in the display — is deemed “one of the most divisive political figures in American History,” credited with passing “the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act,” and pilloried for presiding “over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst scandal in American History.”

Even conservative hero Ronald Reagan failed to escape without having his legacy “Trumpified.”

The Gipper’s plaque concluded:

Known as “The Great Communicator,” he was re-elected in a landslide in 1984, and left office with high approval, having restored National Confidence, Spirit, and Will. He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s Historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!

The White House has added these plaques to their “Presidential Walk of Fame” – the Biden & Obama entries are heavy on Trumpian mockery. Reagan’s notes that he was “a fan” of President Trump long before he ran for Pres. pic.twitter.com/m8wAxw3Jwt — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 17, 2025

