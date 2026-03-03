‘You Terrorist Piece of Crap!’ Piers Morgan Debate Blows Up Over Bombing of Iran

A Piers Morgan Uncensored debate over the joint U.S.-Israeli bombing of Iran became heated on Monday, with Young Turks host Ana Kasparian calling former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus a “terrorist piece of crap.”

After Kasparian pointed out that six U.S. soldiers had already been killed during the war, which the Trump administration was “dragged into on behalf of Israel,” retired U.S. General and former George W. Bush administration official Mark Kimmitt replied, “Ana, please quit using the tropes on American soldiers. I’ve had to bury seven American soldiers. They went into the battlefield.”

“How is it a trope? How is it a trope to see American soldiers die on behalf of Israel’s wars?” shot back Kasparian. “How is that a trope? Explain that to me.”

Kimmitt laughed before saying, “I’m not gonna dignify that with a response.”

“Let me read you what Israeli media has been saying,” Kasparian continued. “So American soldiers came under ‘friendly fire’ in Kuwait. I don’t know if any of them have died. Hopefully, none of them have died. But on Channel 12, Niv Raskin said this: ‘We need to emphasize this is an incident involving American forces and not, heaven forbid, an incident involving Israeli forces.’ What do you have to say to that?”

Conricus, a former spokesman for the IDF, interrupted, “And why is he representative of anything, Ana? Who makes him representative of anything?”

“This is a huge figure in Israeli media saying this out loud,” replied Kasparian. “Sacrificing American soldiers is totally OK, I guess.”

Conricus insisted, “No, he’s not a huge figure. He’s a talking head on a morning show.”

As Piers Morgan tried to break up the argument, Kasparian declared, “I would like him to answer my question. Why is that considered a trope? Why is it considered a trope to be concerned about American soldiers during these endless, nonsensical wars? Why is that considered a trope?”

After Conricus again interrupted, “How many times have you gone to Arlington and paid your respects to the American heroes?” Kasparian snapped, “I’m not talking to you, Conricus, you terrorist piece of crap! I’m talking to the general.”

“Okay, please keep the ad-hominems down,” pleaded Morgan before asking the general for his response to Ana’s question.

However, despite being asked again, Kimmitt said once more, “I’m not gonna dignify that with a response.”

“The general’s chosen not to respond. That’s his right,” concluded Morgan.

President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that there would “likely be more” U.S. soldiers killed as a result of his administration’s war with Iran, while Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) dismissed the casualties as the cost of war.

“It’s just unfortunate that happened,” remarked Tuberville. “But this is war – it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

