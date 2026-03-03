WATCH: CNN Affiliate’s News Crew Detained During Live Broadcast in Israel

עיתונאים של CNN טורקיה נעצרו לאחר שצילמו את בסיס הקרייה@NoamIhmels pic.twitter.com/t8a5P9yXfw — גלצ (@GLZRadio) March 3, 2026

Two members of CNN Türk’s news team were detained in Tel Aviv on Tuesday after Israeli security forces halted their live broadcast about Iran’s missile attacks on the city.

Reporter Emrah Çakmak and cameraman Halil Kahraman were on air covering the aftermath of a strike, including civilians emerging from bomb shelters, just outside the IDF’s Kirya military headquarters, when officers approached the pair and cut the report short.

Footage showed security personnel moving in on the journalists during the live broadcast.

According to an update posted by CNN Türk, a regional affiliate of the U.S. cable news network, the two staffers were subsequently arrested and their cell phones confiscated.

The Times of Israel further reported that when the officers ordered the journalists to identify themselves, the reporters presented expired press ID cards and were then detained.

In a message relayed after the arrest, Kahraman contacted Murat Yancı, head of the Demirören Media TV Group that licenses the brand, using a phone he had obtained with permission. He said they were in good health, but confirmed their devices had been taken and that they were being held in custody.

The incident unfolded as areas within Israel remain on high alert in the wake of missile fire from Iran.

