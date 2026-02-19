‘YOU’RE GONNA DO IT!’ Trump Says He Screamed at Macron in Wild Phone Call

President Donald Trump recounted a wild phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, telling a crowd on Thursday that he screamed at the foreign leader until he agreed to Trump’s demands.

Trump delivered remarks in Rome, Georgia, as he continued his “Affordability Tour” ahead of the upcoming midterms. The president touted his second-term achievements, including his frequent claim to have slashed drug prices by “400, 500, even 600%.”

“This is the thing that I think every Republican should win on, even if you hate them in every other way. Agreements for drug prices– we’re slashing drug prices by 400, 500, even 600%. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it,” said Trump. “Because we were paying the highest drug prices in the world, and now we’re paying whatever the lowest price is in the world. That’s the price we’re paying.”

The president then recounted a phone call he allegedly had with the leader of France, where he threatened Macron with tariffs on French imports if he did not raise drug prices in his country to compensate for the change.

“And to do that was also tariffs. I went, I called countries […] I started calling the heads of countries like France. Emanuel Macron, he’s a good guy,” said Trump. “I said, ‘Emanuel, you’re going to have to double the price of your– you know, see, the world is bigger, so you don’t have to bring it up like to the middle, you have to double or triple the price. But that’s a lot for a politician.”

The president continued, responding to himself as Macron as he recreated both sides of the conversation. Trump notably raised his voice during certain moments, appearing to show that he yelled at the French president:

I said, “Emanuel, you have to lift your price by double or triple.” “No way. I will not do that, Donald. Why would I do that? I would be out of business.” I said “You’re going to do it. 100%.” “No, no no. I will not do that. I will not do that!” “Yes you will. You’re going to do it!” And he said “No, no.” I said, “Here’s the story, if you don’t do it I’m going to put a 100% tariff on all of the wine and champagne that you sell in the United States.” And you know what he said? “I will do it. I will gladly do it.”

The president went on to recount other conversations of a similar nature he allegedly had with world leaders, where he threatened tariffs and received concessions.

As MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell noted when Trump told the same story at a January cabinet meeting, the French president does not have control over his country’s drug prices.

“Pure hallucination from start to finish,” O’Donnell said of Trump’s tale. “He went on and on about this hallucination, pretending that he had this conversation with several — several other unnamed heads of state. He didn’t have this conversation with anyone. And every one of those laughing people in that room know that he did not have that conversation with anyone.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

