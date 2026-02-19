Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld defended President Donald Trump’s massive personal financial gains while in office, telling co-hosts on Thursday that “he’s never taken money from me, I’m ok.”

In a wild rant on The Five, Gutfeld claimed that the Democratic Party was “the party of corruption.” This sparked an animated debate with Jessica Tarlov over Trump’s financial dealings, which have reportedly made the president up to $4 billion in personal wealth:

GUTFELD: Jessica, I can’t beleive you don’t know this, they are the party of corruption. We are seeing it now.

TARLOV: What?

GUTFELD: Billions and trillions. Trillions of dollars that are being taken out of the government into these fake businesses. You have these weird puppets from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris to mayor– they have no experience, no intellect. They are just here to do whatever– I don’t know what dark forces are running your party, but there is something sick going on, and you need to be aware of it.

TARLOV: Okay, a couple of things. One, the head of your party and the president of the United States–

GUTFELD: Is the greatest president ever.

TARLOVE: –of America and his family has made four billion dollars since coming into office. Four billioin dollars.

GUTFELD: That’s not from– that’s not from me. That’s not being stolen from me.

TARLOV: Yes it is, actually.

GUTFELD: Your party steals from us. Your party steals our tax money. He’s never taken money from me. I’m ok. If he wants to make Bitcoin money, I don’t even know what that is.

TARLOV: That’s not a good defense for it. And listening to–

GUTFELD: He’s not robbing–

TARLOVE: –the Trump boys

GUTFELD: He’s not going through my wallet, Jessica. You guys are.

TARLOV: That is absolutely not true. And he is using taxpayer money for all of the things that he does. When he flies around and they make backroom deals. When he sends Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff–

GUTFELD: Doesn’t take a salary, has any Democrat ever done that?

TARLOV: Ok, four hundred thousand dollars not four billion dollars.

GUTFELD: He doesn’t take my– Democrats take my salary.

TARLOV: Stop it.

GUTFELD: Half of my salary.

TARLOV: You just said Dan Lurie was awesome the first block.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TARLOV: So enough with the “Democrats all–”

GUTFELD: Shows you I’m fair and balanced, Jessica.