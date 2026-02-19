Republican Congressman To Introduce the ‘Protecting Puppies From Sharia Act’

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) is aiming to introduce a solution in search of a problem on Thursday in the form of legislation called the Protecting Puppies From Sharia Act.

The impetus for the bill appears to be the bipartisan backlash Fine received after he made disparaging comments about Muslims on Sunday. Fine reposted a satirical tweet from an activist who supports New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim to hold the position.

“Finally, NYC is coming to Islam,” posted Nerdeen Kiswani. “Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.”

Fine responded, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

Two days later, the congressman doubled down on his remarks and spoke as though the banning of dogs in New York was a possibility.

And on Thursday, Fine tweeted that he would introduce legislation:

I am proud to introduce the Protecting Puppies from Sharia Act. Democrats are losing their minds because I made a simple statement—given a choice between our dogs and those who would ban them, the choice is easy. They can pound sand. This bill will ban federal funds to any state or local government that considers dogs “haram.” Proceed accordingly, Mamdani.

As The Hill noted, it is not exactly clear if there are any jurisdictions in the U.S. that outright ban dogs, though some municipalities have breed-specific bans. Fine’s remarks did not indicate whether his legislation would require all jurisdictions to allow all dogs. The Hill said Fine’s bill is expected to have at least four other Republicans as co-sponsors.

In September, the congressman introduced the No Sharia Act.

Fine has made a series of incendiary remarks. As a congressional candidate, he tweeted that Reps. Ilham Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) should leave Congress before his arrival, adding “#BombsAway.” In 2025, he called Omar a “terrorist” and said Gazans should “starve away” until Hamas released the remaining Israeli hostages.

