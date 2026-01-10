Trump Goes On Social Media Spree Attacking Opponents After Mystery Dentist Appointment

President Donald Trump fired off a barrage of social media posts attacking a laundry list of enemies at around the same time he wrapped up a mystery dentist’s visit.

White House pool reports detailed what the administration said was a scheduled trip to the dentist for the president:

From: Emily Goodin

Sent: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 7:56 AM

Subject: Out of town pool note #1 – motorcade rolling/dentist appointment Good morning from Palm Beach. The motorcade is rolling from Mar-a-Lago at 7:54 am. From the White House: “President Trump is going to a scheduled dental appointment at his local dentist in Florida.” Pool did not lay eyes on POTUS. More tk… … From: Emily Goodin

Sent: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 8:13 AM

Subject: Out of town pool note #2 – dentist arrival Motorcade arrived at the dentist office at 8:12 am. Pool did not see POTUS and is holding. … From: Emily Goodin

Sent: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:06 AM

Subject: Out of town pool note #3 – departing dentist The motorcade departed the dentist at 10:03 am. Pool didn’t lay eyes on POTUS. No details given about the visit but a White House official confirmed to your pooler that POTUS did not undergo anesthesia.

After remaining silent all morning, Trump then began to fire off posts from his Truth Social account, several of which took aim at current or former nemeses.

“Deranged Jack Smith should be sitting in prison for all that he has done to disgrace our Country!” Trump wrote in one post, linking to a conservative website.

Another post referenced criticism of former FBI Director James Comey and another aimed at Governor Tim Walz (D-MN), each originating from Fox News personality Greg Jarrett.

Trump also shared an article criticizing former President Barack Obama, entitled “‘Ten-year stain:’ Bondi asks prosecutors to probe Obama-Biden lawfare as criminal conspiracy”

Obama was also included in a Nobel Prize rant at the White House on Friday. Trump complained that “Obama got the Nobel Prize. He had no idea why. He still has no idea. He walks around, he says, “I got the Nobel Prize.” Why did he get a Nobel Prize? He got it almost immediately upon attaining office and he didn’t do anything, and he was a bad president.”

Another post quoted more criticism of Obama.

Trump’s press pool called a “lid” for the day at 11:36 AM. The president has no scheduled events this weekend.