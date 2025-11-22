‘It’s a Yes or No Question!’ CNN Anchor Gets In Smackdown With Trump Fan Over Excecuting Democrats Rant

CNN anchor Abby Phillip got into it with Trump defender Terry Schilling over President Donald Trump’s rant accusing Democrats of a crime “punishable by death.”

A group of Democrats — all military veterans — posted a video this week reminding servicemembers and intelligence officers, “You can refuse illegal orders.”

That clip prompted President Donald Trump to go on a social media spree calling for the execution of the Democrats who participated in the video, and the White House to defend it — and falsely accuse the Democrats of encouraging servicemembers to refuse “lawful orders.”

On this week’s edition of CNN Saturday Morning Table for Five, Phillip pressed Schilling to say whether he really believes those Democrats were guilty of “sedition,” and things got heated:

ABBY PHILLIP: Trump thinks that there is a problem of political violence in this country. Why on earth are comments like these acceptable to you? TERRY SCHILLING: Sedition is a lawful process. You have to be tried and convicted in the court of law. He’s not encouraging people–. ABBY PHILLIP: Do you actually believe–. TERRY SCHILLING: –this is Hitler. ABBY PHILLIP: Hold on a second. TERRY SCHILLING: –these people are fascists. ABBY PHILLIP: Hold on a second. TERRY SCHILLING: These people are fascists. ABBY PHILLIP: Do you actually believe that Democrats putting out a video saying, follow the law, is sedition? TERRY SCHILLING: I think it was terrible. ABBY PHILLIP: Do you think that’s sedition. TERRY SCHILLING: Look, we’ve already seen Democrats weaponize the government. ABBY PHILLIP: Terry, let me ask you a question. Do you think that Democrats, putting out video saying this is, follow, follow the law. Don’t follow illegal orders–. TERRY SCHILLING: Why do you need to tell people to follow the laws? ABBY PHILLIP: Do you think that is sedition? TERRY SCHILLING: Everyone in the military knows we need to follow law. ABBY PHILLIP: It is a yes or no question! TERRY SCHILLING: I think–. ABBY PHILLIP: Is it sedition to tell the people to to follow the law? I’m just saying you’re not willing to say yes or no, because it’s very obvious that the answer is no. Because if that were the case, if that where the case then I think that… TERRY SCHILLING: It’s a wink and a nod. That’s the reason. Their words are perfectly. ABBY PHILLIP: We would be executing people left, right, and center. TERRY SCHILLING: But it’s a wink and a nod, and it’s all meant to undermine the President of the United States. The military does not have a right to undermine… ABBY PHILLIP: Guess what? Hold on a second. In this country, you do get to undermine the president of the United States. TERRY SCHILLING: Not if you’re in the military. He’s the commander-in-chief. ABBY PHILLIP: No no. If you are a member of Congress, you absolutely in this country have a free right to undermine the president of the United States. You know that, right? TERRY SCHILLING: But they’re calling the military to undermine the commander in chief. The military to undermine the commander-in-chief.

