Pirro Scoffs at Question on National Guard in DC: ‘We Oughta Kiss the Ground and Thank God’ Trump Sent Troops In

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro swatted down a question about whether the National Guard should have been in Washington, D.C., saying she was not even going to humor it because Americans should “kiss the ground and thank God” President Donald Trump deployed Guardsmen there.

The question came up at a press conference on Thursday morning, a day after two troops were shot by an Afghan national who was in the country illegally.

“I want to ask if you could please comment to obviously — we understand [the suspect came in] under the Biden Administration and it, the words are it was a failed withdrawal,” a female reporter asked Pirro. “There are people who are also upset with the president, believing the National Guard members should not have even been there, if it were not for the executive order.”

Upon hearing that, Pirro shook her head and went off on the reporter.

“I don’t even want to talk about whether they should have been there,” Pirro fired back.

She continued, “We oughta kiss the ground and thank God that the president said it’s time to bring in more law enforcement to make sure a city, that had the fourth highest homicide rate in the country, that that violence was quelled. I’m not even gonna go there!”

The question was similar to what New Yorker writer Jane Mayer said on X the night before. Mayer said the “poor Guardsmen should never have been deployed… it was for political show and at what a cost.” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung ripped Mayer for her a “ghoulish behavior” and told her to “shut the f*ck up” afterwards.

Pirro, at another point in the press conference, shared the names for the two Guardsmen who were shot — 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe and 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom. Both remain in critical condition, she said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the shooting is being investigated as an act of terrorism. He also confirmed the bureau was looking into suspected shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal’s communications with individuals in Afghanistan.

“We will ensure that our law enforcement partners are out there to make sure the world can enjoy our nation’s capital,” Patel said. “We will not let this heinous act prevent people from visiting our beautiful capital.”

Watch above, via Fox News.