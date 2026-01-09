Conservatives Tout Chaotic Footage of ICE Shooting From Officer’s Perspective
Conservatives are touting new footage of the shooting of Renee Good from the perspective of the ICE officer who shot her as a complete exoneration of the officer.
Alpha News, a Minneapolis outlet, released new footage on Friday showing the perspective of Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer identified as the one who shot and killed Renee Good earlier this week. The cellphone footage (ICE does not typically wear bodycams) shows Ross from the moment he leaves his vehicle to right after he fires several shots.
Previously released footage from the scene showed Good partially blocking a roadway for officers. As she is instructed to get out of the vehicle, she accelerates forward and is shot. ICE officials have said Ross acted in self-defense and Good weaponized her vehicle. Local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have dismissed this version of events.
The new footage shows Good and an unidentified woman who appears to be a passenger speaking with Ross and other officers.
“I’m not mad at you,” Good tells Ross at one point.
The woman who appears to be a passenger also films Ross with a cellphone. She at one point tells Good to “drive, baby, drive” as Good accelerates forward. Multiple shots can be heard going off as Ross loses his cellphone and appears to brace himself.
“What the press has done in lying about this innocent law enforcement officer is disgusting. You should all be ashamed of yourselves,” Vice President JD Vance wrote on X.
Vance defended Ross earlier this week, noting he’d been dragged by a car and required dozens of stitches on the job before.
“Virtually the entire leftwing media owes [JD Vance] an apology — Starting with [CNN],” Donald Trump Jr. wrote. “This video proves that he was right and they were all full of s**t as usual!!!!”
And there was more where that came from:
Liberals and other critics have been left less convinced, with some arguing the video actually vindicates their perspective.
— —
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓