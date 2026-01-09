Conservatives Tout Chaotic Footage of ICE Shooting From Officer’s Perspective

Conservatives are touting new footage of the shooting of Renee Good from the perspective of the ICE officer who shot her as a complete exoneration of the officer.

Alpha News, a Minneapolis outlet, released new footage on Friday showing the perspective of Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer identified as the one who shot and killed Renee Good earlier this week. The cellphone footage (ICE does not typically wear bodycams) shows Ross from the moment he leaves his vehicle to right after he fires several shots.

Previously released footage from the scene showed Good partially blocking a roadway for officers. As she is instructed to get out of the vehicle, she accelerates forward and is shot. ICE officials have said Ross acted in self-defense and Good weaponized her vehicle. Local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have dismissed this version of events.

The new footage shows Good and an unidentified woman who appears to be a passenger speaking with Ross and other officers.

“I’m not mad at you,” Good tells Ross at one point.

The woman who appears to be a passenger also films Ross with a cellphone. She at one point tells Good to “drive, baby, drive” as Good accelerates forward. Multiple shots can be heard going off as Ross loses his cellphone and appears to brace himself.

“What the press has done in lying about this innocent law enforcement officer is disgusting. You should all be ashamed of yourselves,” Vice President JD Vance wrote on X.

Vance defended Ross earlier this week, noting he’d been dragged by a car and required dozens of stitches on the job before.

Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense. https://t.co/IfXAAxi9Ql — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 9, 2026

“Virtually the entire leftwing media owes [JD Vance] an apology — Starting with [CNN],” Donald Trump Jr. wrote. “This video proves that he was right and they were all full of s**t as usual!!!!”

And there was more where that came from:

Kinda makes it look like she did hit him. https://t.co/6w982VM4gx — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 9, 2026

Renee Good lost her life because she drank the Kool-Aid from a bunch of elite liberals raising money at well-pampered resorts and palling around on CNN, MS NOW, and certain podcasts, telling the base to put their lives on the line for The Cause https://t.co/1MscvJR4DH https://t.co/WPQxMBmtSq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 9, 2026

Well, that really destroyed some left wing narratives. Will @devonjlum, Robin Stein, and @tiefenthaeler at the NYT be issuing a correction to their “analysis” of the video? https://t.co/fLjlOVhKOk pic.twitter.com/2tvTAGgr37 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 9, 2026

You know, I don't think she was just making an innocent U-Trun like Media Matters said. https://t.co/tlN0miv9TP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2026

Liberals and other critics have been left less convinced, with some arguing the video actually vindicates their perspective.

1. Ever seen someone make a three-point turn? You can clearly see she is turning the wheels away from the officer. He panicked and shot her in the face. 2. So many replies here are Radio Rwanda shit. Gleeful celebration of murder, prioritized by Elon to put the worst at the top. https://t.co/FZ4O2a4mOk — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) January 9, 2026

This isn't from a body-worn camera. This is from a hand-held phone. I have been around a lot of LE over the years, have never seen a LEO videoing a traffic stop, in part because officers are trained to keep their hands free if they believe they're in a dangerous situation. https://t.co/8a1N8gdLSs — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 9, 2026

This is basically the perfect video for each side to interpret completely differently to support their preconceived opinions and bias https://t.co/P304epbDWS — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) January 9, 2026

The idea that this man feared for his life in that moment is insane. She has a friendly exchange with him 20 seconds before and the car is going 2 miles an hour!! https://t.co/nC7PiG9yyO — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 9, 2026

Here’s the ICE officer’s cell phone footage, which is consistent with previous footage. The phone shakes when he abandons filming to move and fire his gun. The administration’s effort to mislead the public by claiming this somehow justifies shooting Renee Good is appalling. https://t.co/H2uvVzlDFO — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 9, 2026

1. He wasn't hit by a car, which we believe because we have eyes 2. I didn't realize "hey dude I'm not mad at you" is harassment that warrants a death sentence 3. He killed an innocent woman 4. Shooting her in the face did nothing to protect him. Stepping out of the way did https://t.co/4OgBnjwsuD — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 9, 2026

