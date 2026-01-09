France Delays G7 to Avoid Conflict With Trump’s Planned White House UFC Fights: Report

President Donald Trump is planning a cage fight on the White House grounds on his birthday, and the world’s leaders are altering their plans to accommodate him.

Politico cited anonymous sources saying that the Group of Seven leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have agreed to change the date of their summer meeting so it doesn’t conflict with Trump’s plans.

The meeting to discuss global economic, political, and security issues had been scheduled for June 14 to 16 in Evian-les-Bains, France, but the dates have now been changed to June 15 to June 17.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office confirmed the date change, telling Politico that the new schedule is “the result of our consultations with G7 partners.” France’s La Messager was the first outlet to question whether the dates had been changed due to Trump’s plans.

Trump turns 80 on June 14. The fights, though, have been billed as a celebration of the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

The president announced his plans during an October address in Norfolk, Virginia.

“On June 14, next year, we’re going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House grounds,” Trump told the crowd. And at the Kennedy Center Honors in December, Trump told reporters that the event will include “eight or nine championship fights.”

Trump also said an arena is being built in front of the White House that will have 5,000 to 6,000 seats, plus room for 100,000 people to view the South Lawn fights on 10 “very big screens.’’

Podcaster Joe Rogan was incredulous when he first heard of the planned fights, calling the news “so crazy.”

“First of all, there’s only eight weight classes so how’s there gonna be nine title fights?” Rogan asked in December.