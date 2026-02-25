CNN’s Dana Bash Asks Dem About Team USA Laughing at Trump Mocking Women’s Hockey Team

CNN anchor Dana Bash asked State Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-MI) for her reaction to the laughter from Team USA members as President Donald Trump insulted the Women’s Olympic Hockey team.

Trump hosted the men’s team at the 2026 State of the Union address, but not before he offended many with a wisecrack as he extended the invitation during a locker room celebration.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics, Bash pointed out that members of the men’s team are from Michigan, and asked for McMorrrow’s reaction to the laughter.

The senator defended the team and blasted Trump instead:

BASH: Last night, we did see Team USA from the men’s hockey team at the State of the Union. A number of star players have ties to Michigan, including the Hughes brothers and the goalkeeper as well, who the president said he’s going to award the Medal of Freedom to. The players have come under some criticism for video in the locker room after the game, where they were laughing at President Trump and President Trump made a joke about the women’s hockey team. What was your reaction to that? MCMORROW: My reaction is I was furious at the president for putting those players in that situation. You’re on the phone with the president of the United States. You’re going to laugh. You’re going to go along with it. It is a moment where you just won the gold medal, reversing decades of the United States not winning the gold at the Olympics, since the miracle against Canadians. And the last four players who were on the ice in overtime, all Michiganders. It is an incredibly proud moment for our state. The president, again, acting like a child and taking advantage of one of the most important moments of these players’ lives and our state’s opportunity on the world stage. He should know better and he doesn’t, and it is yet another example of the president making it about him. But, we’re all incredibly proud of every Michigander who went to the Olympics, who competed. We showcased the best of us on the world stage.

Watch above via CNN’s Inside Politics.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!